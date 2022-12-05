Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $115,344.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $188.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 207,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

