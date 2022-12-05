Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $188.83 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

