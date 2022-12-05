B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.