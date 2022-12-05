Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,454. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $40.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

