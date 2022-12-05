BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,451 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,913.20.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.