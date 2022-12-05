BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $105,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 137.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.25 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

