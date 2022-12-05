BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE GGG opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

