BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 175,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

