BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Progress Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Performance

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

