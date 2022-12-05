BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.76 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of SONY opened at $82.79 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

