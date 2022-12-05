BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $67,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,374,000 after buying an additional 511,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 502,517 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RDN opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

