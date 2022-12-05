BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lear by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after acquiring an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,637,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lear Stock Performance

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

NYSE LEA opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.