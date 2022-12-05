BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,826 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

