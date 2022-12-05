BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Pinterest by 64.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,108,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,306,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 47.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 89,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

PINS opened at $24.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,441. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

