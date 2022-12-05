BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,061 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,112,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TCN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.8 %

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Tricon Residential Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

