BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.48 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

