BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

