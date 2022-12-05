BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

FNF opened at $37.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

