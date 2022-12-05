BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

