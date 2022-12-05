BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nordson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Nordson by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Nordson by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Insider Activity

Nordson Price Performance

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $271.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

