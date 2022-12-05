BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $153.03 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.14 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.99.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

