BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after buying an additional 3,283,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,304,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

