BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $117,740,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $15,791,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $256.51 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $348.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

