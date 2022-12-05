BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 23.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 388,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.23.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

