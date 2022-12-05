BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

NYSE HII opened at $240.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $225.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

