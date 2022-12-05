BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 204,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.