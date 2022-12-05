BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $200.21 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $296.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

