BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

GL opened at $121.14 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

