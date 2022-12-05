BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,833 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,716,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,087,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VST opened at $23.99 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

