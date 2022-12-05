BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.16 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,959,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 394,498 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.