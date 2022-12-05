BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.20 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 89.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Qorvo by 46.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Qorvo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Qorvo by 82.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.19 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.