BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of WestRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,630,000 after acquiring an additional 179,233 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

