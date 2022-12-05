BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $823,000 Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

