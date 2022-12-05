BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $855,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,162,720. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.