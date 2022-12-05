BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $868,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lear by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

