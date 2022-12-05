BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $106.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

