BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $975,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,821,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alcoa by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE AA opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

