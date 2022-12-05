BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

