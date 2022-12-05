BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Allegion by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Allegion by 353.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 284.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

