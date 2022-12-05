BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.47. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

