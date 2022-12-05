BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 78.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.