BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Etsy Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ETSY opened at $140.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $250.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.