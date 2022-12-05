BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,086 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $54.18.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

