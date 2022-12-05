BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

