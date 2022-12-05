BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 222.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

