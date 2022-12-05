BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 408,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

