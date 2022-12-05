BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.4 %

Assurant stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

