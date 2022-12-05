BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.