BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 11,067 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after buying an additional 1,337,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equitable by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after buying an additional 575,664 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of EQH opened at $31.98 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

