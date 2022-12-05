BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,172 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $621.32 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $637.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.03 and a 200-day moving average of $454.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.